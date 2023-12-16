Ghana legend Michael Essien misses out on Jose Mourinho's all time BEST XI

Michael Essien and Jose Mourinho

Former Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien has been left out of Jose Mourinho’s all-time best XI team.

The legendary Portuguese coach has worked with top-class players in his coaching career having worked in his country, England, Spain and Italy.



The legendary coach has coached a host of African players including Sulley Muntari, Salomon Kalou and John Obi Mikel but Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba is the only African player who made it into the team.



Speaking on former Chelsea player John Mikel Obi’s Obi One Podcast according to British media outlet Daily Mail, Mourinho, who is the current head coach of AS Roma filled his 4-3-3 formation with top-tier players he has coached over the years at Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, AS Roma, Tottenham Hotspurs and Inter Milan.



Essien starred at Chelsea under Mourinho and won the 2005-2006 Premier League title under the Portuguese but his name wasn’t included in Mourinho’s Dream Team of ex-players.



Other notable absentees were Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspurs and Sergio Ramos who starred in in Mourinho’s intense El Clasico games with Real Madrid against Barcelona.

No player from Tottenham Hotspurs, Manchester United or AS Roma (Mourinho’s present team) made it into the list.



Below is Jose Mourinho's all-time best XI:



GK: Petr Cech



RB: Javier Zanetti



CB: John Terry

CB: Ricardo Carvalho



LB: William Gallas



CM: Claude Makelele



CM: Frank Lampard



CM: Mesut Ozil

RW: Cristiano Ronaldo



LW: Eden Hazard



ST: Didier Drogba



Mourinho signed Essien from French side, Lyon in 2005 and also worked with him at Real Madrid.