Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah joins Saudi Pro League club Al-Riyadh

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has signed with Al-Riyadh SC, a club in the Saudi Pro League, after leaving Al-Tai.

The announcement of his transfer was made by Al Riyadh FC on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, through their official social media channels.



Details regarding the length of the contract have not been disclosed, as the 29-year-old player continues his journey in the Saudi Pro League following the relegation of his previous team last season.



Mensah aims to enhance the strong reputation he established in Saudi Arabia during his time with Al-Tai last season.

He joined Al-Tai on a free transfer on July 15, 2023, and made an immediate impact by scoring his first goal from the penalty spot in the 12th minute of a match against Al-Hazm on September 16, 2023.



Throughout his tenure at Al-Tai, Mensah made 30 appearances, netted an impressive 14 goals, and provided two assists during the 2023/24 Saudi Pro League season, placing him 11th on the league's top scorer list.