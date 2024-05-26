Ghana miss out on U-17 AFCON after WAFU B semi-finals defeat to Burkina Faso

Ghana Black Starlets vs Burkina Faso

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's hopes of participating in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations were dashed as they were unable to qualify after losing to Burkina Faso in the semifinals of the WAFU B Championship.

Despite their impressive performances in the group stage, where they defeated Ivory Coast and Benin, the Black Starlets struggled against a formidable opponent in Burkina Faso.

The Burkinabes, who finished second in their group, effectively employed their tactics and embraced the underdog role. They worked hard off the ball, allowing Ghana to have more possession.



