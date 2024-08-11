Sports

Ghana’s Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scores first goal for Shimzu in win over Thespa Gunma

Abdul Aziz Yakubu 2023.jpeg Abdul-Aziz Yakubu

Sun, 11 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu made an impressive debut for Shimizu S-Pulse, scoring a vital goal in their dominant win against Thespa Gunma in the Japan J2 League on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live