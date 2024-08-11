Ghana’s Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scores first goal for Shimzu in win over Thespa Gunma

Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu made an impressive debut for Shimizu S-Pulse, scoring a vital goal in their dominant win against Thespa Gunma in the Japan J2 League on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

The agile striker, who recently transferred to the club after concluding his contract with Portuguese team Rio Ave, demonstrated his skills on the pitch for Shimizu S-Pulse.



The match commenced energetically, with Carlinhos Junior opening the scoring just 20 minutes in, taking advantage of a brilliant assist from Takashi Inui.



The home side maintained their attacking momentum, as Zento Uno increased the lead seven minutes later, thanks to a well-placed pass from Reon Yamahara.

As the first half neared its conclusion, Teruki Hara added to Shimizu's advantage, making it 3-0, with another assist from Takashi Inui.



In the 75th minute, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu made his mark in style, receiving a precise delivery from Shinya Yajima and expertly placing the ball into the net, effectively securing the victory for Shimizu S-Pulse.



This triumph elevates Shimizu to the top of the league standings with 55 points, surpassing Yokohama after 26 matches, indicating a promising outlook for the team's ambitions this season.