Ghana's Abdul Fatawu Issahaku emerges as player with second highest tackles won in Premier League

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has quickly established himself as a standout player in the Premier League, currently tied for second place in tackles won after three matches.

The 20-year-old has had a remarkable beginning to his first season with Leicester City, achieving 14 tackles in their three league games, a figure that is only equaled by Fulham's left-back Antonee Robinson.

This achievement underscores the dedication of the former Sporting CP player, who consistently places the team's objectives above personal recognition.



Read full article