Ghana’s Black Princesses draw goalless with Mexico in friendly ahead of 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Black Princesses 4322 Black Princesses

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Black Princesses of Ghana concluded their international friendly match against the Mexican U20 women's team in a goalless draw, as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

