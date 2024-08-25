Ghana's Ernest Nuamah suffers injury in Lyon's home defeat to AS Monaco

Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah sustained an injury during Olympique Lyon's encounter with AS Monaco on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was in the starting lineup for Lyon in their French Ligue 1 match at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais but had to be substituted by Georges Mikautadze in the 18th minute due to the injury.



Following Nuamah's exit, Lyon suffered a 2-0 defeat to Monaco, placing them at the bottom of the league standings with no points from their initial two matches of the 2024/25 season.

The full severity of Nuamah's injury remains unclear; however, it is expected that he will be unavailable for Ghana's forthcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Angola and Niger in September.



The Black Stars are set to face Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 5, followed by an away fixture against Niger on September 9.