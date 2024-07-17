Ghana’s Fatawu Issahaku handed jersey number 7 at Leicester City

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Source: Apexnewshub

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the Ghana international, has officially been given the number 7 jersey at Leicester City after completing a permanent transfer to the club.

Issahaku, who previously played for Sporting CP, signed a five-year contract with the former English Premier League champions after an impressive loan period.



The talented winger is the latest addition to the team during the summer transfer window.

Having played a crucial role for Leicester City in their quick promotion back to the Premier League, Issahaku scored seven goals and provided 13 assists across various competitions.



Read full article