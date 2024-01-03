Ghana’s Frank Ronstadt eager to help Kaiserslautern achieve its goals

Ghana defender Frank Ronstadt

Ghana defender Frank Ronstadt says he is eager to help 1. FC Kaiserslautern achieve its goals in the second half of the German Bundesliga 2 season.

The 26-year-old makes the move from Bundesliga club SV Darmstadt 98, having encountered challenges in securing playing time and featuring in only four appearances.



Speaking to the club’s media team after his signing was announced, Frank Ronstadt disclosed he is thrilled to train with the team for the first time.



"I am pleased that the move worked out, and I am now allowed to play for such a prestigious club as FCK.



“I want to achieve our goals together with the team in the second half of the season and convince on the field with a lot of energy and enjoyment," explained Frank Ronstadt regarding his transfer.

Born in Hamburg, Ronstadt's early career took shape in the youth academies of FC St. Pauli and Hamburger SV.



He inked his inaugural professional contract with the then third-division club Würzburger Kickers, celebrating promotion to the Second Bundesliga.



A year later, he made the move to the current Bundesliga club SV Darmstadt 98 in South Hesse.



Over two seasons in the lower league, Ronstadt contributed to 37 games for the Lilien, securing promotion with them last summer.