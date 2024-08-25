Sports

Ghana's Mohammed Salisu shines in Monaco's victory over Lyon

Mohammed Salisu Monaco Debut Mohammed Salisu

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu was instrumental in Monaco's 2-0 triumph over Lyon in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

