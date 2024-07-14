Ghana’s Ropapa Mensah bags brace for Chattanooga Red Wolves in win over Richmond Kickers

Ropapa Mensah

Source: Apexnewshub

Ropapa Mensah's stellar performance continued as he scored his fifth and sixth goals in six games, guiding Chattanooga Red Wolves to a 3-1 triumph over Richmond Kickers in USL League One.

Mensah's first-half brace, combined with Chevone Marsh's late goal, sealed a convincing victory for Chattanooga, their second consecutive win at home this season.

Right from the start, Mensah made an impact by scoring just 40 seconds into the game, receiving a precise long pass from Leo Folla and heading the ball into the net despite a challenge from Richmond's goalkeeper.



