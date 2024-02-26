Ghana's U-20 Handball team secures historic IHF Africa Zone III Title

Ghana's U-20 handball team

The Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) achieved a monumental feat over the weekend by winning Ghana's first International Handball Federation (IHF) Africa Zone III trophy with their U-20 male team, the Golden Hands.

The team defeated Cote d'Ivoire 32-28 in a thrilling final played at the newly constructed Borteyman Sports Complex, which served as a test event for the upcoming 13th African Games from March 8.



Under the dynamic leadership of Nii Lante Bannerman, the Ghanaian team showed great control and composure in the initial stages. However, the Ivorians used their experience to keep the Ghanaian lead narrow.



In the final hours, the Ghanaians managed to open a four-point gap and defend it until the end, securing their qualification to represent the Zone at the continental stage of the championship and also securing their maiden participation in the African Championship.

At the U18 level, Team Ghana managed a silver medal after losing to the defending champions, Nigeria, in another entertaining final. Despite an impressive outing, Ghana lost 25-33 to the Nigerians, who qualified to represent the group at the continental stage.



The week-long competition, which attracted six countries including Nigeria, La Cote d'Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Liberia, and host nation, Ghana, was supervised by Mr. Medhat El Beltagy, a former Minister of Sports in Egypt and presently the First Vice President of the Confederation of African Handball (CAHB).