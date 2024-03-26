Ghana's agriculture sector grew by 4.5% in 2023 – Finance Minister reveals

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

During the '2024 1st Monthly Press Briefing on the Economy,' Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam revealed that Ghana's agriculture sector experienced a noteworthy expansion of 4.5% in the year 2023.

Dr. Amin Adam highlighted that within the agriculture sector, the livestock, crops, and fishing subsectors also recorded growth rates of 6.5%, 4.8%, and 4.1% respectively.

Contrastingly, the Minister noted a contraction of 1.2% in the Industry sector for 2023, primarily driven by negative growth in the Electricity (10.9%) and Construction (9.9%) subsectors. However, the Industry sector displayed signs of recovery in the 4th Quarter, with a growth of 1.6%, indicating a rebound from earlier contractions.