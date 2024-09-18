Sports

Ghana's economy surges 6.9% in Q2 2024, fastest in five years

GhanaeconomyScreenshot 2024 09 18 113942.png This economic rebound supports Ghana's debt restructuring efforts

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: Reuters

Ghana's economy grew by 6.9% year-on-year in Q2 2024, its fastest rate in five years, driven by strong performance in mining, quarrying, and other key sectors.

The extractive sector saw notable expansion, with gold production increasing by 23.6%.

However, the cocoa sector continued to decline, contracting by 26.2% due to crop issues.

This economic rebound supports Ghana's debt restructuring efforts, with a bond swap offer open until September 30.

Additionally, opposition protests erupted over alleged electoral roll irregularities.

Source: Reuters