Ghana's economy surges 6.9% in Q2 2024, fastest in five years

This economic rebound supports Ghana's debt restructuring efforts

Source: Reuters

Ghana's economy grew by 6.9% year-on-year in Q2 2024, its fastest rate in five years, driven by strong performance in mining, quarrying, and other key sectors.

The extractive sector saw notable expansion, with gold production increasing by 23.6%.



However, the cocoa sector continued to decline, contracting by 26.2% due to crop issues.

This economic rebound supports Ghana's debt restructuring efforts, with a bond swap offer open until September 30.



Additionally, opposition protests erupted over alleged electoral roll irregularities.



Read full article