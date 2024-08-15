Ghana's inflation slows for fourth month in July

This decline comes as Ghana strives to recover from an economic crisis

Source: Reuters

Ghana's consumer inflation fell to 20.9% in July, down from 22.8% in June, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline.

Government statistician Samuel Kobina Annim attributed the decrease to reductions in both food and non-food inflation.

This decline comes as Ghana strives to recover from an economic crisis and successfully advances in restructuring its international bonds, with creditors approving the proposed debt rework.



