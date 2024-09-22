Ghana star Mohammed Kudus suffers heavy defeat with West Ham against Chelsea

Mohammed Kudus

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus and his West Ham United teammates faced a disappointing loss against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The prominent midfielder played the entire match, but his team struggled to keep up with the Blues, who dominated at the London Stadium.

Kudus had a goal ruled out by referee Samuel Barrott, contributing to the Hammers' disheartening 3-0 defeat to the two-time Champions League champions.



