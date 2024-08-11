Sports

Ghana striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu thrilled to score first goal for Shimzu

Abdul Aziz Yakubu 2023.jpeg Abdul-Aziz Yakubu

Sun, 11 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu is thrilled to have scored his inaugural goal for Shimzu Pulse during their impressive triumph over Thespa Gunma in the Japan J2 League on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live