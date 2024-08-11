Ghana striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu thrilled to score first goal for Shimzu

Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu is thrilled to have scored his inaugural goal for Shimzu Pulse during their impressive triumph over Thespa Gunma in the Japan J2 League on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

The agile striker, who recently made the transition to the club after leaving Portuguese team Rio Ave upon the conclusion of his contract, demonstrated his skills on the pitch for Shimzu Pulse.



This victory elevates Shimzu to the pinnacle of the league standings with 55 points, surpassing Yokohama after 26 matches, indicating a positive outlook for the team's ambitions this season.



Following the match, Yakubu took to social media to share his enthusiasm for his first goal.



“Important +3points And First Goal. Let's keep Fighting,” he posted on Instagram.

The match commenced energetically, with Carlinhos Junior breaking the scoreline just 20 minutes in, taking advantage of a brilliant assist from Takashi Inui.



The home side maintained their offensive pressure, as Zento Uno increased the lead seven minutes later, thanks to a well-placed pass from Reon Yamahara.



As the first half neared its conclusion, Teruki Hara further widened Shimzu's advantage to 3-0, with Takashi Inui again providing the assist.



In the 75th minute, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu made a striking entrance, receiving a precise delivery from Shinya Yajima and skillfully placing the ball into the net, effectively securing the victory for Shimzu Pulse.