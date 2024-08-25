Ghana striker Prince Osei Owusu scores winner for Toronto FC against Houston Dynamo

Toronto FC achieved a hard-earned 1-0 triumph over Houston Dynamo during their match-week 26 encounter in Major League Soccer on Sunday at Shell Energy Stadium.

Prince Osei Owusu, a striker of Ghanaian descent born in Germany, emerged as the standout player of the match by scoring the decisive goal that led his team to victory.



The first half concluded without any goals, as both teams faced challenges in converting their opportunities. However, the dynamics shifted after the break when Owusu displayed his exceptional skill and tenacity.



In the 53rd minute, he soared above the Houston defense to meet a well-placed corner kick delivered by Frederico Bernardeschi. His powerful header found the back of the net, igniting excitement among Toronto FC supporters.

The 27-year-old forward participated in the entire match, showcasing his physical fitness and dedication to the team's objectives.



With this goal, Owusu has now scored seven times in 24 appearances this season, reinforcing his position within the squad.



Despite having represented Germany at the youth level, he remains eligible to play for the senior national team of Ghana.