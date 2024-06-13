Ghana talent Obed Agyapong joins Royal Antwerp

Belgian club Royal Antwerp FC has secured the signing of promising Ghanaian talent Obed Agyapong

Source: Footballghana

The 19-year-old has officially joined the club after leaving Oud-Heverlee Leuven and will be part of Antwerp's Under-23 squad for the upcoming season.



Agyapong has already demonstrated his skills with OH Leuven's U-23 team and now looks forward to further developing his abilities within Antwerp's youth setup.

He is determined to make his mark and hopes to eventually break into the senior team. Agyapong's versatility is a notable asset, as he can effectively play on either flank and is also skilled in the right-wingback position.



