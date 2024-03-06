Ghana to cover football costs for 2023 African Games - Sports Minister

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

During a recent pre-Games briefing, Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, highlighted Ghana's financial responsibility for meeting all costs related to the football competitions during the upcoming 2023 African Games.

This includes a significant portion of the "operational expenses" of the Games, which must be borne by Ghana.



The Borteyman Sports Complex and the renovated University of Ghana Stadium have been designated as the primary host venues for the Games.



It's important to note that the football competitions will take place at different venues, with the Accra Sports Stadium hosting the men's matches and the Cape Coast Stadium serving as the venue for the women's competition.

Unlike competitions organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), where all accommodation and meal expenses are covered by the governing body, the host nation of the African Games bears these costs.



As Ussif explained, "It is the responsibility of the nation to ensure that they are hosted, they are fed...and we all know the rates of hotels in Ghana. Catering is a major cost component (for operational expenses)."



Ghana has been grouped with Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Uganda in the Women's football competition, while the men's division has Ghana in Group A with Congo, The Gambia, and Benin.