Ghana unveils West Africa's first international standard rugby stadium

Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa (left)

Ghana has unveiled the Rugby Stadium during the 2024 African Games, marking a significant development for rugby in West Africa. Situated at the University of Ghana, this state-of-the-art facility holds the promise of becoming a cornerstone for hosting international rugby competitions.

The Rugby Stadium, the first of its kind in West Africa, adheres to World Rugby Guidelines and Regulations, signaling a commitment to elevating the profile of rugby across the African continent.



Overcoming previous challenges faced by Rugby Africa in securing suitable venues for international events, the inauguration of this facility represents a bold step towards fostering the growth of rugby in Africa. Beyond its role as a venue for international competitions, the stadium will primarily serve the Ghana Rugby Federation.



Years of collaborative effort involving stakeholders from various sectors, including government officials, the Ghanaian community, and the Ghana Rugby Federation, have culminated in the realization of this vision. Three years of meticulous planning and construction have transformed the stadium into a testament to Ghana and Rugby Africa's dedication to advancing rugby infrastructure and development throughout the continent.

Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa, expressed immense pride in the inauguration of the Rugby Stadium, emphasizing its significance in elevating the standard of rugby infrastructure in the region. Mensah extended gratitude to all involved, highlighting their collective commitment to the growth and development of the sport in Africa.



The launch of the Rugby Stadium holds immense potential as a catalyst for grassroots participation and talent development within West Africa's sporting landscape. Equipped to become a hub for rugby enthusiasts, the stadium aims to inspire the next generation of players through outreach programs, training initiatives, and community events, fostering a culture of sports development in the region.