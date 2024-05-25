Ghana vs Burkina Faso: We are not thinking about revenge — Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston

Source: Footballghana

Laryea Kingston, the head coach of the Black Starlets, has emphasized that revenge is not on their minds as they prepare to face Burkina Faso in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship. Despite losing to Burkina Faso in the same stage of the tournament last year, Kingston stated that their focus is solely on securing a place in the final.





