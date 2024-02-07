Ghana will win AFCON & World Cup under my administration – GFA president

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed his ambitious goal for Ghana to secure victories in both the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) during his tenure.

In a media address in Kumasi, Mr. Okraku addressed the disappointing performance of the Black Stars in the ongoing 2023 AFCON competition. Ghana was eliminated in the group stage, finishing third with two points.



Undeterred by criticism, Mr. Okraku affirmed his commitment to steering the Black Stars to success in both the World Cup and AFCON while serving as the GFA president. He emphasized his collective belief and mindset shared with fellow Executive Council members.



"I want to win the AFCON; I want to win the World Cup; I want to win every competition Ghana finds itself," he declared.

In addition to his sporting goals, Mr. Okraku expressed his intention to elevate the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence to an internationally enviable standard.



Despite the Black Stars' recent challenges in AFCON under his leadership, he remains focused on achieving significant victories in global football competitions.