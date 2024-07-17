Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku begins preseason after sealing permanent Leicester City move

Menu ›
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the Ghanaian international, has linked up with his Leicester City squad for preseason training after completing a permanent transfer to the team.
He made the move from Sporting CP in Portugal after a successful loan period in England.
The winger signed a five-year contract with the club, securing his stay at the King Power Stadium until 2029.
Issahaku, who previously played for Steadfast and Dreams FC, played a crucial role in Leicester City's swift promotion back to the Premier League.
