Ghanaian Jonas Adjei Adjetey to stay at FC Basel amid French club interest

Jonas Adjei Adjetey

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian defender Jonas Adjei Adjetey has caught the eye of a French club, but he will remain with FC Basel in Switzerland.

Adjetey, who joined Basel's U21 team last year, was promoted to the senior team and made eleven appearances in the Swiss Super League.

Despite the interest from the French club and others, Adjetey is committed to staying at Basel to further his development and increase his playing time in the upcoming season.



