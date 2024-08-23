Ghanaian clubs should pay players well to stay and make local leagues competitive – Caleb Amankwah

Caleb Amankwah, a former defender for Hearts of Oak, has called on Ghanaian football clubs to offer competitive salaries to their players in order to retain talent within the country and enhance the competitiveness of the local leagues.

He pointed out that the inadequate wages in Ghana are compelling players to seek opportunities abroad each year, asserting that he would have remained in the country had the financial conditions been more favorable.



After departing from Hearts of Oak at the beginning of 2023, the ex-Aduana FC player signed with Ethiopian club Commercial Bank FC.



“If financial incentives were available in Ghana, we would choose to remain and compete in the Ghana Premier League,” Amankwah stated, as reported by Asempa FM and observed by footballghana.com.

“If a key player is allowed to leave, what advantage does that bring? Who will attract supporters to the stadium?”



He emphasized the necessity for clubs to provide adequate compensation to players to encourage them to stay and contribute to the Ghana Premier League.



Following the last season, numerous teams in Ghana have seen their top talents depart for clubs in Rwanda, Tanzania, and North Africa.