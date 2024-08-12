Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghanaian defender Bobby Amartey signs first professional deal at Leicester City

Bobby Amartey12 Bobby Amartey

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bobby Amartey, a Ghanaian teenager, has signed his first professional contract with Leicester City, a club in the English Premier League.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live