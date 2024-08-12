Ghanaian defender Bobby Amartey signs first professional deal at Leicester City

Bobby Amartey, a Ghanaian teenager, has signed his first professional contract with Leicester City, a club in the English Premier League.

At just 18 years old, Amartey joined the Foxes at the age of 12 and has successfully progressed through the youth ranks to secure this professional opportunity.



After demonstrating impressive performance with the development squad last season and serving as captain of the U21 team in Premier League 2, the English-born defender is set to join the first team for the upcoming season.



During the previous season, Amartey participated in 14 matches in Premier League Two, in addition to his 21 appearances for the U18 squad.

Amartey, who is also capable of playing as a midfielder, expressed his satisfaction with his career advancement.



“I feel like the season started slowly,” he stated in an interview earlier this year. “However, it began to gain momentum, and I adapted quickly. I am pleased with my current position, but I recognize that I still have room for improvement.



“Midfield is a relatively new role for me, but I find it enjoyable and hope to have more opportunities to play there. I feel increasingly at ease in that position.”