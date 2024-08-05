Ghanaian defender Morrison Agyemang scores winning goal for HNK Sibenik in 2-1 win over Osijek

Ghanaian international Morrison Agyemang showcased his talent for HNK Sibenik on Sunday evening, netting the decisive goal in a 2-1 triumph over NK Osijek in the Croatian HNL.

Agyemang, who made the transition to HNK Sibenik from Cheetah FC in February 2024, played a pivotal role in the team's promotion to the top division in May 2024.



In the opening match of the new league season, he was positioned centrally in the defense. The 19-year-old delivered a commendable performance in a thrilling encounter that saw three goals scored.

The scoring commenced in the 8th minute when Ivan Bozic found the net for HNK Sibenik. However, NK Osijek equalized ten minutes into the second half with a goal from Marko Soldo.



Ultimately, Agyemang secured the victory for HNK Sibenik with his goal, concluding the match at 2-1. His outstanding display earned him the title of Man of the Match.