Ghanaian duo Agyenim Boateng Mensah and Stephen Bonney score in Rwanda

It was a standout performance for the Ghanaian players

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian players Agyenim Boateng Mensah and Stephen Bonney contributed to Mukura Victory Sports' 2-1 victory over Vision FC in a week 4 match of the Rwanda Premier League at Huye Stadium on Sunday, September 22.

Mukura took an early advantage with Justin Irumva scoring in the second minute, followed by Agyenim Boateng Mensah's goal in the 10th minute, which solidified their lead.

Vision FC responded by narrowing the gap with a goal from Stephen Bonney in the 22nd minute, but Mukura maintained their 2-1 lead until the final whistle.



