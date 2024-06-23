Sports

Ghanaian football stars pay respect to Paramount Chief of Dagban ahead of All Star Festival

Dagban Football Da Their visit precedes the upcoming All-Star Festival organized by The BAC Group

Sun, 23 Jun 2024 Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian football stars Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku, and Mubarak Wakaso have visited the Paramount Chief of Dagban, Yaa Naa Yakubu Abukari II, in Yendi as a gesture of cultural respect and unity.

Their visit precedes the upcoming All-Star Festival organized by The BAC Group, aiming to promote Ghanaian culture and connect international stars with local communities.

The festival, held in Tamale, will feature a series of events culminating in a football match, offering a unique opportunity for fans to interact with their favorite players.

The BAC Group is working diligently to ensure a successful event, following the festival's previous editions in Accra and Dormaa.

