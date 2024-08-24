Ghanaian forward Charles-Jesaja Herrmann's header sparks Amstetten's comeback victory over Sturm Graz II

Charles-Jesaja Herrmann, a forward of Ghanaian descent born in Germany, was instrumental in Amstetten's 3-1 comeback victory over Sturm Graz II in the Austrian Bundesliga 2.

The encounter, held at the Ertl Glas-Stadion, saw Herrmann take to the field from the start, contributing for 77 minutes.



Amstetten encountered an early challenge when Peter Kiedl scored with a header from a corner, granting Sturm Graz II the lead in the 14th minute. Despite this early disadvantage, Amstetten pressed on but found it difficult to generate significant scoring opportunities during the first half.

The second half commenced energetically for Amstetten, as Jannik Wanner's cross located Herrmann, who headed the ball into the net to level the score. This shift in momentum allowed Amstetten to take the lead just five minutes before the end of regular time, with Wanner finishing off a well-placed cross from Can Kurt.



The match concluded in injury time when Wanner's remarkable run set up substitute Dominik Weixelbraun, who scored from a challenging angle, finalizing the score at 3-1. Herrmann's goal was pivotal in igniting Amstetten's determined comeback, ensuring a vital victory in the league.