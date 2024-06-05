Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Anang leaves West Ham United after seven-years

Joseph Anang

Source: Apexnewshub

Joseph Anang, the Ghanaian goalkeeper, will be departing West Ham United as a free agent when his contract expires in June 2024.

He leaves after a successful seven-year stint at East London, including winning the UEFA Europa Conference League with the Hammers.

Despite being in the matchday squad multiple times, Anang did not make an appearance in the recent Premier League season due to the presence of experienced goalkeepers like Areola Apphonse and Lukasz Fabianski.



Read full article