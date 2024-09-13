Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Mukadas joins FC Koper

Abdul Samed Mukadas

Talented Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Mukadas has officially joined Slovenian top-tier club FC Koper on a two-year contract.

At the age of 19, Mukadas, who formerly served as the captain of EurAfrica FC in Ghana, is set to begin an exhilarating new phase in his European football career.

Renowned for his exceptional vision and passing skills, Mukadas has attracted interest due to his remarkable performances both domestically and internationally.



