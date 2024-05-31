Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah, outranks Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in Saudi Pro League dribbling skills

Bernard Mensah

Source: Footballghana

Bernard Mensah has proven himself as the third-best dribbler in the Saudi Pro League, outshining football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

Al Fateh's Lucas Zelerayan led the list with 149 successful dribbles, followed by Allan Saint-Maximin from Al Ahli with 146.

Mensah secured the third spot with an impressive 137 dribbles, showcasing his exceptional skills on the field.



Read full article