Ghanaian midfielder Dauda Seidu Yussif scores but APR FC fall to Pyramids in CAF Champions League

Dauda Seidu

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Dauda Seidu Yussif found the net for APR FC, yet his goal was not enough to prevent the team from suffering a loss in the CAF Champions League this past weekend.

Although the team was eliminated in the second leg of the preliminary round, Seidu emerged as a significant contributor for the Rwandan club.

He opened the scoring just 10 minutes into the game, but the home team responded swiftly, equalizing with a goal from Mohamed Chibi before the halftime break.



