Ghanaian midfielder Evelyn Badu signs with FC Fleury 91

Evelyn Badu

Evelyn Badu, a 21-year-old Ghanaian international midfielder, has recently signed a contract with FC Fleury 91 until 2025 in the top tier of French football.

The announcement was made on Tuesday night, shortly after her return from international duty where the Black Queens unfortunately did not qualify for the final qualifying round of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.



Before joining FC Fleury 91, Badu was a key player for Hasaacas Ladies Football Club, winning the Ghana Women's Premier League twice in 2019 and 2021.



Her talent and skills were further recognized in 2021 when she participated in the inaugural edition of the prestigious African women's club football competition. Not only was she named the best player on the group stage, but she also went on to be crowned the best player of the entire competition.

Despite her team's loss in the final against Mamelodi Sundowns, Badu's exceptional performance led her to be recognized as the top scorer of the 2021 CAF Women's Champions League. Later that year, she signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Norwegian club L'Avaldsnes Idrettslag.



On the international stage, Badu represented Ghana in the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup held in France, although the Ghanaian team was unfortunately eliminated in the group stage. Undeterred, she continued her national career and joined the Ghanaian national team the following year, participating in the CAF 2020 Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.



Now, in 2024, Evelyn Badu embarks on a new chapter in her career as she officially becomes a Floriacum Lioness, proudly wearing the number 17 jersey.