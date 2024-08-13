Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori assists in Moreirense's victory over Farense

Lawrence Ofori12 Lawrence Ofori

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori significantly contributed to Moreirense's 2-1 triumph over Farense in Liga Portugal.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live