Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori assists in Moreirense's victory over Farense

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori significantly contributed to Moreirense's 2-1 triumph over Farense in Liga Portugal.

Ofori entered the match as a substitute in the 67th minute, taking the place of Alan, and he provided the crucial assist for the decisive goal.



The encounter, which took place at the Estádio de São Lúis, allowed Moreirense to maintain their superiority in head-to-head matchups against Farense, with the current record reflecting 7 victories for Moreirense, 1 for Farense, and 2 draws. Although Farense enjoyed greater possession and attempted more shots, Moreirense managed to create four significant scoring opportunities.



Maracás initiated the scoring for Moreirense in the 7th minute with a header from a set piece, assisted by Alan. In the 64th minute, Sidnei Tavares received a second yellow card, leaving Moreirense with ten players. Farense equalized shortly thereafter, in the 66th minute, when Álex Bermejo found the net from close range after a cross from Rivaldo Morais.

Nonetheless, Ofori's influence was evident in the 79th minute when he assisted Luís Asué, who scored the winning goal with a left-footed shot from the center of the box that found the bottom left corner, clinching the victory for Moreirense.



Moreirense's next league match is scheduled against Arouca on August 18th.