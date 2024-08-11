Sports

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo scores as Elfsborg beat GAIS in Swedish top-flight

Michael Baidoo8754 Michael Baidoo

Sun, 11 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo delivered an outstanding performance for Elfsborg in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday. The 25-year-old played the full match as his team secured a 2-1 victory at home against GAIS in the 18th week of the season.

