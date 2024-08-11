Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo scores as Elfsborg beat GAIS in Swedish top-flight

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo delivered an outstanding performance for Elfsborg in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday. The 25-year-old played the full match as his team secured a 2-1 victory at home against GAIS in the 18th week of the season.

Baidoo contributed significantly by scoring the opening goal just eight minutes into the match, propelling Elfsborg into an early lead.



However, GAIS quickly equalized in the 14th minute with a goal from Alexander Ahl Holmström.

Just before halftime, Elfsborg regained their advantage thanks to an own goal by Anes Cardaklija, allowing them to head into the break with a 2-1 lead.



Despite being reduced to ten players in the 66th minute, Elfsborg demonstrated remarkable resilience and held on to their lead, ultimately earning all three points. Baidoo's teammates, Jalal Abdulai and Terry Yegbe, also participated in the match, contributing to the team's success.