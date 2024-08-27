Sports

Ghanaian midfielder Pierre Dwomoh eager to make his mark at Watford

Pierre Dwomoh123455677.png Pierre Dwomoh

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 Source: Footballghana

Belgian-born Ghanaian central midfielder Pierre Dwomoh has conveyed his enthusiasm following his transfer to Watford FC.

"I am extremely pleased to be here; it is a significant club," Dwomoh stated in an interview with watfordfc.com. "I look forward to demonstrating my abilities on the pitch soon."

The 20-year-old player, who has transitioned from Royal Antwerp FC, is keen to make a meaningful impact on his new squad. "I possess technical skills, enjoy engaging in duels, and have a passion for running. I am committed to supporting my teammates and being present for them," he remarked.

Watford FC has officially announced Dwomoh's permanent acquisition today. A youth international for Belgium, Dwomoh commenced his career at Genk, where he made two appearances before moving to Antwerp in July 2021.

Source: Footballghana