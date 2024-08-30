Ghanaian midfielder Pierre Ekwah set for Saint-Étienne loan move

Pierre Ekwah is reportedly close to finalizing a loan transfer to AS Saint-Étienne from Sunderland, as stated by Foot Mercato.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who was born in France, is anticipated to complete the transfer prior to the closure of the transfer window.



Sunderland's manager, Régis Le Bris, had previously acknowledged the possibility of Ekwah's exit earlier in the season. Udinese had expressed significant interest, having made a €5 million offer that was rejected by the EFL Championship club. Nevertheless, Saint-Étienne has emerged as a prominent contender for the midfielder's acquisition.

Les Verts, having suffered defeats in their initial Ligue 1 matches, are eager to bolster their midfield. They had explored options for RC Lens' Salis Abdul Hamed and Salzbourg’s Mamady Diambou but ultimately decided to prioritize securing Ekwah.