Ghanaian referees appointed for CAF Confederation Cup game between Rukinzo and CS Sfaxien

Julian Nii Akwa Nunoo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian referee Julian Nii Akwa Nunoo has been selected to oversee the CAF Confederation Cup match between Tunisian club CS Cfaxien and Burundian team Rukinzo FC.

He will be supported by assistants Roland Nii Dodoo Addy and Theophilus Aberenga Akugre, with Reginald Collins Amoah serving as the fourth official.



Mbarouk Suleiman Othman from Zanzibar will act as the match commissioner, while Jean-Claude Labrosse from the Seychelles will fulfill the role of Referee Assessor.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 15, 2024, at the Stade Taieb Mhiri Sfax in Tunisia.



