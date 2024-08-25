Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams shines in Athletic Bilbao's narrow defeat to Barcelona

Inaki Williams 24 24 (1) Inaki Williams

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams delivered an impressive performance for Athletic Bilbao, even as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday evening.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live