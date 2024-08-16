Sports

Ghanaian striker Inaki and Nico Williams feature in Athletic Bilbao's season opener against Getafe

Nico And Inaki Williams 22 Nico Williams (Left) and Inaki Williams

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams served as the captain for Athletic Bilbao during their inaugural La Liga match of the season, which ended in a 1-1 stalemate against Getafe.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live