Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams served as the captain for Athletic Bilbao during their inaugural La Liga match of the season, which ended in a 1-1 stalemate against Getafe.

His sibling, Nico Williams, who recently found himself at the center of a transfer discussion involving Barcelona, entered the match as a substitute in the 72nd minute, taking the place of Alex Berenguer.



Inaki Williams completed the entire match, while Oihan Sancet netted the first goal for Athletic Bilbao shortly before the 30-minute mark. Despite several late opportunities created by substitute Nico Williams, the home team was unable to achieve a victorious start.

Getafe's Chrisantus Uche squandered a chance to put his team ahead in the first half but redeemed himself in the second half by scoring the equalizer. Nico Williams also had an opportunity to clinch a late winner for Athletic Bilbao but was thwarted by Getafe's goalkeeper, David Soria.



Athletic Bilbao is set to compete against Barcelona in their upcoming league match on August 24th.