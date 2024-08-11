Ghanaian striker Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer scores in Hamburger SV's draw with Hertha BSC

Ghanaian forward Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer netted a goal for Hamburger SV during their 1-1 stalemate with Hertha BSC in the German Bundesliga 2 on Saturday evening.

Prior to the match, the historical record between the two clubs indicated seven victories for Hamburger SV, nine for Hertha BSC, and two matches ending in a draw.



The encounter took place at the Volksparkstadion, where Königsdörffer was a starter and played the entire match, spearheading the attack for Hamburger SV and presenting considerable challenges to the Hertha BSC defense.

Despite Hertha BSC controlling possession and registering more attempts on goal, it was Königsdörffer who broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, heading the ball into the bottom left corner following a close-range assist from Bakery Jatta. The equalizer arrived late in the match, with Jonjoe Kenny scoring for Hertha BSC in the 86th minute with a right-footed shot from the center of the box.



Königsdörffer has demonstrated remarkable form this season, having scored three goals in just two matches. Hamburger SV will now turn their attention to the upcoming DFB Pokal fixture against Meppen, scheduled for August 18th.