Ghanaian teenager Fatawu Ganiwu features for Chelsea U18 side in clash against Manchester Utd U18

Ghanaian international Fatawu Ganiwu participated in a match for Chelsea's U18 team on Saturday, facing off against the U18 squad of Manchester United.

Currently undergoing trials with the English club, Ganiwu has been training with the youth team for a considerable period.



The promising midfielder, who has previously undergone trials with clubs such as RC Lens and RB Leipzig, has garnered the attention of Chelsea, which has been monitoring his progress for some time.



His recent display in a friendly match against Sheffield United, which concluded in a 1-1 draw, reportedly left a positive impression on the coaching staff.



On this occasion, the 16-year-old took to the field once again for Chelsea U18 against Manchester United U18.

Following this match, the talented young player had the opportunity to observe Chelsea in action as they hosted Inter Milan on Sunday.



Chelsea, which has been actively scouting talent from African academies, is contemplating a potential acquisition of Ganiwu, with Joe Shields, co-director of recruitment and talent, playing a key role in the evaluation process.



Should his trial be successful, Ganiwu may secure a contract with Chelsea.