Ghanaian teenager Francis Gyimah joins Stoke City

Francis Gyimah3 Francis Gyimah

Mon, 8 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian teenager Francis Gyimah has finalized a transfer to Stoke City in the English Championship during the current transfer window.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live