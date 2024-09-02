Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghanaian who won Sharks Quiz secures software engineering job at Apple

AppleScreenshot 2024 09 02 070137.png Faith Sobe Cyril

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: pulse.com.gh

Faith Sobe Cyril, a top graduate from Academic City University College and winner of the Ghanaian Sharks Quiz, has secured a Software Engineering role at Apple in London.

Cyril, who earned first-class honours, will participate in Apple’s competitive Evolve programme, gaining experience across multiple teams over two years.

Reflecting on his journey, Cyril credited his education at Academic City for preparing him for this opportunity.

His story is an inspiration to young Ghanaians, showcasing the possibilities that come with dedication to academic excellence.

Read full article

Source: pulse.com.gh