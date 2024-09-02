Ghanaian who won Sharks Quiz secures software engineering job at Apple

Faith Sobe Cyril

Faith Sobe Cyril, a top graduate from Academic City University College and winner of the Ghanaian Sharks Quiz, has secured a Software Engineering role at Apple in London.

Cyril, who earned first-class honours, will participate in Apple’s competitive Evolve programme, gaining experience across multiple teams over two years.



Reflecting on his journey, Cyril credited his education at Academic City for preparing him for this opportunity.

His story is an inspiration to young Ghanaians, showcasing the possibilities that come with dedication to academic excellence.



