Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu scores winning goal for Anderlecht against Din. Minsk

Francis Amuzu

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian international Francis Amuzu secured the decisive goal for RSC Anderlecht on Thursday evening, leading the team to a 1-0 victory over Dinamo Minsk in the Europa League qualification match.

Although included in the matchday squad, the forward did not start the game. This encounter marked the second leg of the playoff round against Dinamo Minsk, which is a crucial step towards the group stages of this season's Europa League.

Amuzu entered the match in the second half, substituting for Nilson Angulo in the 69th minute, and netted the only goal of the match in the 83rd minute.