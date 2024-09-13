Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah declines move to FC Juarez

Kamal Sowah

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghanaian international winger Kamal Sowah has turned down a transfer proposal from FC Juarez, a team in Mexico's Liga MX.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Club Brugge and FC Juarez had reached an agreement on the transfer terms ahead of the Mexican transfer window deadline on September 14.

The proposed deal included a two-year contract with an option for a third year, but FC Juarez has not managed to finalize the signing of Sowah.



Read full article