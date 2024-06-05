Ghanaian wonderkid Bonsu Baah has something special - Genk head of football

Christopher Bonsu Baah

Source: Footballghana

KRC Genk's Football Director, Dimitri de Condé, has commended Ghanaian rising star Christopher Bonsu Baah, labelling the 18-year-old as a unique talent reminiscent of former Genk player Leon Bailey.

De Condé's positive assessment of Bonsu Baah's potential indicates that Genk sees the youngster as a valuable investment, much like how they see football as a platform for young talents to excel and follow in Bailey's footsteps.

In a significant move for the Belgian Jupiler Pro League team, Genk acquired Bonsu Baah from Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08 in a €5.2 million transfer last season, beating out interest from English Premier League clubs Everton and Brighton.



